Train derailment no longer affecting St. Albert traffic

A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.

Local RCMP issued a traffic advisory at 7:30 a.m., about half an hour after the derailment north of the Kingswood neighbourhood.

Traffic was flowing freely again by 9 a.m. but CN Police remained on scene for the rest of the cleanup.

No injuries were reported and CN said there were no leaks or fires.

The company is investigating how the cars left the track.