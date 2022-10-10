TransEd 'narrowing down' design solutions for Valley Line concrete cracks

A TransEd contractor works to seal cracks on a concrete support pier along the new Valley Line Southeast LRT line (Source: TransEd). A TransEd contractor works to seal cracks on a concrete support pier along the new Valley Line Southeast LRT line (Source: TransEd).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island