TransEd 'narrowing down' design solutions for Valley Line concrete cracks

TransEd believes it will have a design solution for concrete cracks found along the Valley Line Southeast elevated tracks in the coming months.

In an update posted last week to a TransEd Twitter page, the company's CEO says progress has been made toward finding the cause behind the cracks on the concrete support piers for the new LRT line to Mill Woods.

"The root cause analysis on the cracked piers is near completion," said Ronald Joncas, adding that it will be shared with the city "very soon."

"Our design team has explored numerous strengthening solutions and are narrowing down our options, which we are currently discussing with our city partners," he added. "We aim to have an agreement soon on a strengthening design that considers all factors, including safety, durability, and appearance."

In the meantime, Joncas said procurement teams confirmed that the materials required and specialty equipment for each design solution are available.

"This means that as soon as the design solution is selected, our team will be able to work immediately," he said.

Crews have also begun sealing some of the minor cracks in anticipation of the "full repair," Joncas said.

In August, TransEd, the company overseeing the new LRT line construction as a public-private partnership, announced that cracks had been found on three concrete piers along the Valley Line's elevated tracks.

At that time, Joncas also indicated that 18 piers could "require strengthening." The project, already plagued by setbacks, was then delayed "indefinitely."

In September, TransEd posted an update saying another three piers had cracks, likely stemming from "lateral thermal forces."

Adam Laughlin, deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services, told CTV News Edmonton in a statement that more information is anticipated once the finalized repair design is selected.

"TransEd continues to regularly update the city on the development of repair options," he added. "In the meantime, TransEd has started preparing the area around the base of some of the piers, removing temporary scaffolding and sealing some of the cracks in the piers."

Beginning on October 7, until about January 2023, TransEd will be working day and night on Wagner Road west of the Davies Road intersection. This is to complete repairs to the concrete piers supporting the elevated tracks over Wagner Road. Details here: https://t.co/uOemcHqFrx pic.twitter.com/nFYGmEPSAD — Valley Line Southeast LRT (@yegvalleyLRT) October 6, 2022

Beginning on October 7, until about January 2023, TransEd will be working intermittently on 98 Avenue west of 96a Street. This is to complete repairs to the concrete piers supporting the elevated tracks over 98 Avenue. Click here for more details: https://t.co/fLJgOfA1A0 pic.twitter.com/YzCDdsHhKA — Valley Line Southeast LRT (@yegvalleyLRT) October 6, 2022

"We are asking people in the area to be aware of detours for both motorists and pedestrians near active work sites. It remains safe for Edmontonians to walk and drive beneath all the elevated guideways."

A pedestrian detour is in place on 98 Avenue west of 96A Street as repair work begins. Motorists on Wagner Road west of Davies Road will also be impacted.

"On behalf of TransEd, we sincerely appreciate the city's ongoing support and Edmontonians patience and understanding," Joncas said.