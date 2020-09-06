EDMONTON -- Local artists are turning trash into treasure this weekend. More than 40 artists representing dozens of cultures are beautifying old trashcans at the Edmonton Intercultural Centre.

The makeovers are part of this weekend's Alberta Culture Days event.

At the end of the month, the trash bins will become a part of a travelling exhibition and Edmontonians will have a chance to vote for their favourite.

“We have an artist that's well known and he has pieces in eight different museums in the world, but we also have an artist that's seven-years-old representing Ireland so that diversity is amazing,” said Sim Semol, executive director of Edmonton Intercultural Centre.

The artists have until Sept. 25 to finish their trash cans.

After that they'll be on display at city hall and the winning artist will get $1,000.