Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest

Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.

According to Elections Alberta, the Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA registered on May 30.

Toews hasn't commented publicly on entering the race; in fact, he declined to confirm any intent on May 24, saying at the time, "There are many details that need to be decided by the party and right now we really just need to be focused on the people."

Others who have said they would run – like UCP MLA and former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean, and another former Wildrose leader, Danielle Smith – have not officially registered yet.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney, Environment Minister Jason Nixon and Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz have not ruled out running.

Meanwhile, several have already removed their names from speculation: Solicitor General and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro, Health Minister Jason Copping, Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

Toews was elected as MLA in 2019.