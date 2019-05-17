

CTV Edmonton





The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed convicted murderer Travis Vader’s appeal.

“The appeal is dismissed,” read the written decision from the appeal court.

Vader was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in 2016 for the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The elderly couple went missing in July 2010 after leaving their St. Albert home for a camping trip in British Columbia.

Their burned-out motorhome and vehicle were later discovered in Edson, and the couple’s bodies have never been found.

“That Travis Vader killed Lyle and Marie McCann during an armed robbery and then concealed their remains, has been proven beyond any reasonable doubt. That fact is not disputed on this appeal,” read the decision.

“Rather, the appeal is concerned with the time taken to bring the appellant to trial and the alleged errors of the trial judge after he mistakenly convicted the appellant of murder. The appellant contends that these errors can now only be remedied by a stay of proceeding, or, perhaps a new trial on charges of manslaughter only.”

According to the documents there was a delay of 58 months between the time Vader was charged and his sentencing.

“In conclusion, although the trial took substantially longer to complete than the 30 month presumptive ceiling, we think that in light of the extraordinary circumstances of this case, the delay was not unreasonable and that the appellant’s submission must fail.”

During sentencing the trial judge cited an outdated section of the criminal code and later found Vader guilty of manslaughter, sentencing him to life in prison.

“The functus officio doctrine does not prevent the correction of errors where no reconsideration of the evidence is required and where the court’s intention is manifest, such that the correction is consistent with that intention,” the decision read.

“Based on the facts as he found them, the trial judge was ultimately correct in convicting the appellant of manslaughter,” it continued.

“In conclusion, we see no prejudice having befallen the appellant as a consequence of the trial judge’s analysis, and no benefit in a retrial to test again whether the appellant should have been convicted of manslaughter, in the robbery killing of the McCanns.”