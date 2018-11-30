Travis Vader is appealing two manslaughter convictions for the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

“We’re asking for a new trial in relation to manslaughter," said Brian Beresh, Vader's lawyer.

Beresh appeared before the Alberta court of appeal in Edmonton on Friday morning.

"There were a number of errors made at the trial: number one that the police took way too long. Should’ve been stayed,” he said.

The McCann’s, both in their 70 ’ s, were last seen fueling up their motorhome in St. Albert on July 3, 2010. Their motorhome was found two days later burned out in the bush near Edson. The vehicle they were towing behind it was found off a bush trail on July 16, 2010.

Their bodies have never been found.

On January 25, 2017 Vader was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder. The judge cited Section 230 of the criminal code in the decision, but portions of that section were ruled unconstitutional 25 years ago and he was subsequently found guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

“He has been in custody, behaving himself to my knowledge, awaiting the outcome of this case of course," said Beresh.

"And as everyone knows this is not the last station on the railway track. This case could go to the Supreme Court of Canada," he added.

If a new trial is granted, Vader is asking it be heard by judge and jury.