Tree planter killed in northern Alta. workplace incident
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 5:09PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old woman died on a worksite near High Level, Alta., on Thursday.
RCMP say the woman was a tree planter.
She was fatally injured at a remote location forty kilometres west of High Level along Highway 58.
A spokesperson confirmed Occupational Health and Safety was notified and is investigating.
According to RCMP, the woman's death is not suspicious. An autopsy will be completed.