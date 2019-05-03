The murder trial for one of three people who robbed and killed two Mac’s clerks in December 2015 is underway.

Colton Steinhauer has admitted to shooting and killing Ricky Cenabre at a south Edmonton Mac’s on Dec. 18.

A jury will now decide if Steinhauer is guilty of first-degree murder.

According to the Agreed Statement of Facts, Steinhauer, Laylin Delorme and a 13-year-old boy entered the first Mac’s with their faces covered. They beat up and robbed 35-year-old Karanpal Bhangu and Delorme then shot and killed him.

Fifteen minutes later, at another Mac’s seven kilometres away, the three robbed and beat up Cenabre before Steinhauer shot him with the same 9mm pistol Delorme used.

Edmonton police checked surveillance video and began to search for the suspects. Officers found them in a 2003 Honda Element and a high speed chase ensued, ending in a crash on Whitemud Drive.

Steinhauer, Delorme and the minor were arrested. In the vehicle, police found bags full of cigarettes, lottery tickets, cash, along with the 9mm pistol and a knife.

The crown plans to call 20 witnesses to the stand. The trial could last 17 days, and if convicted, Steinhauer would face two automatic life sentences.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett