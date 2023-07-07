Trial for U.S. man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl rescheduled

The trial for Noah Madrano, the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl, has been rescheduled to the fall.

The trial was set to start next week in Oregon but it was rescheduled for Nov. 7, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

He was arrested in Oregon on July 2, 2022, and the missing girl was found. She had disappeared from Edmonton on June 24.

Madrano is facing more sexual-related charges.

Last November, he was denied bail.

"There is overwhelming evidence…that the defendant poses a risk to the safety of the community," Judge Youlee Yim You said in her ruling then.

"These are some of the worst allegations I have heard."

The girl's father, who cannot be identified to protect her identity, told CTV News Edmonton he was happy with the judge's decision.

"This man has shattered our family," he said during the hearing.

"[Madrano] is dangerous. He is devious. He is broken."