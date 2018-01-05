The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released the results from an investigation into a fatal plane crash at the Cold Lake airshow in the summer of 2016.

The crash, happened on July 17 – pilot Bruce Evans was performing an aerobatic routine when he crashed in front of a crowd. Evans died in the crash.

According to the TSB report, the aircraft struck the ground at high velocity, and it was almost vertical when it crashed.

Investigators found the engine and flight controls were working normally before the crash.

The crash and Evans’ death sent shockwaves through the aviation community – the Calgary-based pilot was remembered as a ‘really good guy’.

“As one pilot to another, he was a pilot’s pilot,” Tom Hinderks, who worked with Evans, told CTV News at the time. “[He was] cautious, infinitely careful. He’s the kind of pilot I would let my kids fly with and that’s probably the ultimate compliment.”

The report did not say what caused the crash. No one else was hurt.