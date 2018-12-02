

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A man and a woman were charged with multiple drug related offences after Mounties found various drugs in two Whitecourt residences on Friday.

Whitecourt RCMP as well as the Police Dog Service Unit conducted search warrants at two homes on November 30. They seized multiple controlled substances including cocaine, ecstasy and fentanyl, as well as approximately $21,000 in cash.

Mounties estimate that the street value of the drugs totaled nearly $60,000.

Russell John Wilson, 33, and Kayla Joy Lightning, 25, both face multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Whitecourt Provincial Court on December 11.