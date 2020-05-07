EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton-owned golf courses will open next week, but outdoor pools will stay closed this year.

Victoria Golf Course and Riverside Golf Course will open on May 11, but the Rundle Park Golf Course will remain closed for now.

Victoria's driving range could open in June is health guidelines are followed at the two golf courses.

The provincial government gave golf courses the go-ahead at the start of the month as it looks to relaunch its economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some private golf courses are now open in Edmonton, following strict health measures to prevent more virus spread.

On Thursday the city also decided its five outdoor swimming pools, along with the city hall wading pool and green shacks, will remain closed in 2020.