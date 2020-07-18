EDMONTON -- At least 44 residents and staff at The Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre have tested positive for COVID 19 since the outbreak began in early June.

“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm we have had two residents pass away who were positive for COVID-19,” said Michelle Bonnici, Interim President and CEO.

“While we currently don’t know how the virus entered the building, outbreak protocols continue to be in place, and we are taking all precautions to limit its spread.”

Residents and staff are undergoing screening twice daily, movement throughout the facility has been restricted and asymptomatic residents are being retested.

Jacinthe Lavossiere told CTV News her 91-year-old mother Regina, a resident at the long-term care facility, was tested three days ago.

“They phoned me this morning and told me that she tested negative and that there was no COVID on the first floor,” said Lavossiere.

A call she said that provided a brief moment of relief.

“We’re worried that it might spread there but so far so good, they’re trying their best,” she said.

Lavossiere said she hasn’t been able to see her mother for more than a month as all non-essential visits are not allowed.

“I just can’t believe that I can’t see my mom. I can’t give her a hug and I can’t say mom I love you,” said Lavossiere.

She said it’s been hard because they went from being allowed social distanced visits outside to having to communicate virtually.

”You need the physical contact with your loved one and especially your mom,” said Lavossiere.

The Good Samaritan Society said its residents and caregivers are tight-knit and recognize the situation has been difficult on everyone.

“With over two hundred residents at the care home, employees are doing their best to keep all of the families up to date with specific information on cases while actively providing care,” Bonnici said.

Lavossiere hopes she’ll be reunited with her mother in person soon. Until then, she plans to deliver treats and cards so her mother knows she’s thinking about her.

”Somebody greets us and they clean it really good and they give it to her so it gives her a little bit of up-lifting.”