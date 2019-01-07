Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Two people hospitalized after crash involving semi on QE2
Two people are in hospital after a crash on the QEII on Monday, Jan. 7, 2018.
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 1:15PM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 2:29PM MST
One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash between a pick-up and a semi-truck on the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway, just south of the Highway 13 exit in the Wetaskiwin area.
The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Monday.
According to police, there were two people in the pick-up truck, and one in the semi.
A man in his 50s was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in stable condition by STARS; the second person in the pick-up truck was taken to hospital in Wetaskiwin by ground ambulance.
The driver of the semi was not injured.