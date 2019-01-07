

CTV Edmonton





One person was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash between a pick-up and a semi-truck on the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway, just south of the Highway 13 exit in the Wetaskiwin area.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, there were two people in the pick-up truck, and one in the semi.

A man in his 50s was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in stable condition by STARS; the second person in the pick-up truck was taken to hospital in Wetaskiwin by ground ambulance.

The driver of the semi was not injured.