EDMONTON -- Two people died and five others were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 28 northeast of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said officers were called to Highway 28 near Range Road 223 at 4:26 p.m., after an eastbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle crashed.

One vehicle was carrying five people. Its driver and front passenger died on scene. Three children in the vehicle, as well as two people in the second vehicle, needed to be extricated by firefighters with the jaws of life, Redwater RCMP Detachment Commander Corp. Mark Joy told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

All five were taken to hospital and were said to be in serious but stable condition.

It is unknown if the children and adults in the one vehicle were related.

The crash closed the highway in both directions near Range Road 223. Joy said it would be reopened after a traffic analyst finished work at the scene.

He added road conditions are being considered a major factor in the collision.

"At this point, alcohol is not considered a factor. Basically the driving conditions at the time significantly contributed to what took place here tonight," he said.

"I just want to remind people that at this time of year there’s a lot of travelling going on on the highways and roads in Alberta. I just want you to be wary of the road conditions and adjust your driving behaviour for those conditions, and I just want everyone to get where they’re going safely."