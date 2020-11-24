EDMONTON -- The driver of a U-Haul was arrested and taken to hospital after allegedly trying to flee police during a traffic stop and crashing with another vehicle Tuesday morning.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV News officers attempted to stop the U-Haul after a violation when the driver fled and hit another vehicle at 75 Street and 90 Avenue sometime around 11 a.m.

The driver of the U-Haul was arrested and taken to hospital out of precaution. The driver of the Toyota SUV is also in hospital.

The intersection is closed.