One of the University of Alberta's longest-standing sports clubs will be representing Canada province on an international stage next week.

The university's cheer club has been selected to attend the World University Cheerleading Championships in Croatia.

Mikayla Hume has been doing cheer for 10 years, with two of those on the university's club team.

"It's a big honour to be honest, having the Canadian uniforms," Hume said. "It's surreal once you put the uniform on."

Three-year team member Lore Pasaran is also heading to Europe. She said it means a lot to many of the girls on the team, as they had tried to enter the competition two years ago.

"We're all ready to go represent our team and go have fun," Pasaran said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime competition."

The championships take place every two years, each year in a new location.

Events will get underway on Thursday.