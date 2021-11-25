U of A to receive $130M for research and technology development

Edmonton -

The University of Alberta is getting $130 million to fund 11 research and technology development projects spanning multiple industries.

The province is spending $27 million over four years, which will leverage the rest of the funding from partners including the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

Making the announcement Thursday, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer said the investment is another way the province is promoting economic diversification.

The projects span industries including medicine, engineering, agriculture, and natural sciences.

“In each field, University of Alberta researchers stand at the cusp of discoveries and innovations that could improve the lives of millions,” said U of A vice president of research and innovation Aminah Robinson Fayek. “For example, highly effective medical treatments, designed specifically for individuals rather than populations. Nanotechnology that will be more efficient and adaptable to growing energy demands and data. Livestock that are more resilient to the challenges of climate change.”

“Bringing these innovations to the world requires not only the best minds, but the right facilities and tools. Today’s funding announcement will help build the infrastructure we need to find the solutions for tomorrow.”

The province’s contribution comes through the government’s Research Capacity Program.