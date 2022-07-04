U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police

A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.

The 13-year-old disappeared in Edmonton on Friday, June 24, and she was found in Oregon City, Ore., on Saturday, July 2.

Noah Madrano, 41, will be charged with kidnapping, rape and sexual abuse, Oregon City Police confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

On Saturday, Edmonton Police Service said the accused would be charged with child luring.

The girl, whom CTV News is no longer identifying, was hospitalized. She and her family are heading back to Edmonton Monday, her father said.

Several police groups, including the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, assisted in the investigation.

Madrano is in custody and will be arraigned by the Clackamas District Attorney on Tuesday.