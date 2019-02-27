The lawyer of a former UCP campaign manager fined $15,000 for allegedly obstructing an investigation denied the allegations against his client on Wednesday.

Cameron Davies, Jeff Callaway’s campaign co-manager in the 2017 UCP leadership race, is being investigated for “irregular financial contributions” made to Callaway’s campaign, a letter obtained by CTV News in January read.

The Office of the Election Commissioner, which fined Davies on Tuesday, has not released details about the investigation.

“We are going to vigorously defend Mr. Davies in court,” said his lawyer, Dale Fedorchuk. “We will certainly do our best job to make sure we can to make sure the outcome lands in his favour.”

His lawyer believes the timing of the fine—the largest in the history of the election commissioner’s office—is suspect as the provincial election looms.

“One has to wonder whether there is some attempt in this particular case to influence the outcome of the election.”

In October 2017, Callaway pulled out of the race and supported now UCP Leader Jason Kenney.

Kenney’s main rival in the UCP leadership race, Brian Kenney, issued the following statement to CTV News: “I am happy that the Commissioner is investigating this serious matter. There should be no place for law breaking in conservative politics.”

Davies had worked as an independent contractor for the UCP since November 2018, but was fired Tuesday.

The UCP told CTV News it has not been contacted during the investigation by the elections commissioner.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Sarah Plowman