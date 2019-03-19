

CTV Edmonton





The United Conservative Party candidate for Calgary-Mountain View has stepped down after allegations that she used white supremacist rhetoric.

Caylan Ford stepped down overnight, citing allegations from the website “Press Progress” that she had used white supremacist language in Facebook messages.

Press Progress says they obtained the messages though a Muslim conservative with ties to the party.

In the messages, Ford is quoted as saying that “white people are being replaced in their homelands”. They also quote her saying there is a double standard between Islamic and white terrorists after a 2017 terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a statement, Ford says she stepped down to “avoid becoming a distraction” in the campaign. She says the comments are not reflective of her views.