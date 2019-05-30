The new UCP government is putting Alberta Health Services (AHS) under the microscope.

The province will review AHS’s structure, programs, services and policies in an attempt to reduce costs and improve performance.

“We campaigned on a commitment to strengthen our publicly funded health system, and that’s what this review is about: delivering better results for Albertans,” Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

In the review, the province will consult with AHS staff, physicians, stakeholders and the public.

The final report is due on Dec. 31, 2019.