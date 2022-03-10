UCP MLA Getson sparks anger for calling local leaders 'children' who may need to 'get spanked'

A rural Alberta MLA has again stirred controversy for comments he made about COVID-19 politics, drawing condemnation from party leaders, a mayor and city councillors.

Shane Getson, who represents Lac Ste. Anne - Parkland for the United Conservative Party, has also drawn criticism for disagreeing with his party on vaccine mandates, honouring an organizer of the Ottawa "Freedom Convoy" for International Women's Day and driving a dump truck in a convoy protest.

The Alberta NDP again called on Premier Jason Kenney to kick Getson out of the UCP, this time for comments he made about local leaders and mask bylaws.

“Municipalities are children of the province. If the children get not aligned, maybe it’s time for someone to get spanked. Because we have to move past this,” Getson told the Western Standard in a March 3 article.

Those comments sparked a wildfire of criticism from other politicians.

"I rarely get this angry, but enough is enough. Respect for ALL levels of democratically elected governments has never been more important. This kind of messaging is uncalled for," St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron tweeted about Getson Wednesday.

"You have every right to be angry and I stand with you in condemning this attitude and language," Alberta Party Leader Barry Morishita said, agreeing with Heron.

"This type of messaging is uncalled for. Local democracy and the wishes of Albertans must be respected," NDP Leader Rachel Notley said of Getson's comments.

"We can’t ignore these comments. No matter how many attempts in 3 years were made to develop a collaborative relationship, it’s clear this government isn’t interested in working collaboratively," Edmonton Coun. Andrew Knack said.

NDP MLA Joe Ceci asked the premier about Getson's "spanked" comments in the legislature Thursday afternoon.

"Does the premier agree with that member, and if he doesn't, why does he keep that member around?" Ceci said.

Kenney refused to acknowledge Getson in his response.

"What the NDP wants is continued division and complexity. They want the NDP hardcore members of Edmonton City Council to improvise their own public health policy," Kenney fired back.

'RENT FREE INSIDE OF JOE C'S HEAD'

In January, the NDP called for Getson to lose his job in the UCP for spreading "misinformation" about COVID-19, and last month they renewed that demand when they accused him of encouraging police and soldiers to disobey orders regarding convoy protests.

Getson refused to back away from his latest comments on Wednesday. He posted on Facebook that he lives "rent free inside of Joe C's head."

"Thanks for the press Joe….keep crying wolf, and thanks for following what a little old rural MLA has to say. Best of luck on your next Calgary road block," Getson wrote.

On Tuesday, he celebrated International Women's Day by honouring "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich, who is facing charges of counselling to commit mischief in relation to that.

"Here is a Alberta lady I’d like to give a shout out too. You helped unite many across this nation, and inspired many more across the world…Never give up," Getson wrote.

Political scientist Lori Williams said "concern" over Getson's recent statements is understandable, especially his support for Lich, who faces serious charges.

"The pressure is starting to build on the premier to do something about it. And if the premier is unable to do something about it then that could be one of the issues that dogs him going into the April 9 leadership review," Williams explained.

Kenney is in a tough position even if he wants to discipline Getson though, Williams said, because some Albertans and possibly some UCP MLAs agree with what he's been saying.

"The challenge for Jason Kenney is that he has to somehow get Shane Getson to pipe down a little bit, without actually coming too strongly against him, because that might actually inflame or increase some of those who are opposed to the premier."

The premier has said that "extremists," some of whom support convoy protests, will vote against him in the leadership review in Red Deer.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to both the office's of the premier and Getson for comment on this story.