UCP MLAs banned from leaving Canada for the holidays, 1 tests positive for COVID-19

United Conservative Party MLAs have been told they are not allowed to leave Canada for vacation this year, after the premier apologized for an international travel scandal last Christmas.

Caucus Whip Whitney Issik made the policy clear in a memo sent on Thursday.

"I am directing that members of the government caucus will not be permitted to travel internationally at this time," Issik wrote.

"I understand that this directive may impact family members and holiday plans, but we must show leadership as we learn more about the Omicron variant."

In January 2020, Premier Jason Kenney apologized to Albertans after nine of his MLAs and senior staff members travelled internationally despite a federal advisory, but not a rule, recommending people not leave the country for vacations.

On Friday, government spokespeople also confirmed that Minister of Energy Sonya Savage tested positive for COVID-19.

"She is isolating at home and all of the Alberta Health COVID-19 protocols are being followed. She experienced extremely mild symptoms and is feeling fine. She has not attended any public events in recent days. One staff member was a close contact and has been tested negative," wrote Jerry Bellikka, Savage's chief of staff.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley said her MLAs will also stay in the country.

"Alberta's NDP won't be travelling internationally in light of the federal advisory. Several MLAs have trips that they have postponed," she tweeted.

International travel was not banned Friday, but the federal government was recommending against it with a non-essential travel advisory.

“I will say it again: now is not the time to travel,” said Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos on Friday.

“We know how difficult it is for Canadians to have to postpone their travel to visit families or friends or to take a break abroad. We are also aware of the many Canadians who are listening, and are cancelling their trips."