EDMONTON -- The provincial government has plans to build 15 brand new schools across the province, including four in Edmonton.

The new schools in Edmonton will all be on the south side: a public high school in the southeast, a Catholic high school in Heritage Valley Town Centre, a public K-9 in Windermere/Keswick and a Catholic K-9 in the same area.

The province will also replace six schools and modernize another four.

The UCP did not increase education spending in its budget, but Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said "it's important we continue to invest in new schools in Alberta."

Edmonton's two school boards, despite dealing with large shortfalls as a result of the budget, are happy with the province's announcement.

"Those neighbourhoods are growing super quick, and the commitment by this government to fund two projects on the south side of the city is important," said Trisha Estabrooks, chair for Edmonton Public Schools Board.

In a statement, Edmonton Catholic Schools thanked the government for the funding and also stressed the growing need for more schools on the south side.

The 25 projects will receive $397 million from the province.

These are the 15 brand new schools:

Edmonton: Public high school in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton: Catholic high school in Heritage Valley Town Centre

Edmonton: Public K-9 in Windermere/Keswick

Edmonton: Catholic K-9 in Windermere/Keswick

Beaumont: K-12 for Conseil Scolaire Centre Nord

Leduc: Black Gold School Division high school

Calgary: Public K-4 in Auburn Bay

Calgary: Public K-9 in Auburn Bay

Calgary: Public high school in north Calgary

Red Deer: Grades 6-9 Catholic school

Cochrane: Catholic K9

Langdon: Grades 7-12 for Rocky View Schools

Blackfalds: Public high school

Legal: K-9 for Conseil Scolaire Centre Nord

Whitecourt: K-3 for Living Waters Catholic Schools

More shortfalls

In Sherwood Park, Elk Island Public Schools are projecting a $5.3-million shortfall, but say reallocated resources will absorb the blow.

“While we’re confident we can minimize impacts in the classroom during the current school year, the significant drop in funding means going forward, we have to re-examine the ways we deliver programming and services to students," EIPS Board Chair Trina Boymook.

EIPS is concerned increased enrolment will make their decision making harder after more budgets.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg