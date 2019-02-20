The United Conservative Party said it is dedicated to maintaining health care spending if elected this spring.

Leader Jason Kenney unveiled his party’s plan for health care in Alberta on Wednesday morning.

According to the plan, the party would maintain the public health care system, but Kenney wouldn’t elaborate on whether his party would also increase private health care options.

“Choice and competition can help get better results at lower cost,” said UCP Leader Jason Kenney.

“Basically what we’re saying here today is that we are committed as a core principle to maintaining and defending the universal, publicly-insured system.”

More to come…

With files from Bill Fortier…