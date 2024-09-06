EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Unauthorized drone stopped Jasper wildfire operations Wednesday: Parks Canada

    A helicopter works a forest fire outside of Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press) A helicopter works a forest fire outside of Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    An illegal drone flight stopped firefighting from the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday, officials say.

    All aircraft were grounded "for an extended period" after the drone was found, Parks Canada said in a public notice the next day.

    "Yesterday’s illegal RPAV (remotely piloted aerial vehicle) flight severely impacted fire operations and prevented a fire helicopter from completing an important smoke patrol over the Jasper Wildfire Complex," the agency said.

    No other details were provided, except that similar cases in the past have resulted in convictions and fines of more than $10,000.

    National park laws – which prohibit drone use in all national parks – allow for fines of up to $25,000.

    This is not the first time drone flying has interrupted wildland firefighting in Alberta this year: multiple drones grounded helicopters in northern Alberta at the start of the wildfire season.

    Parks Canada issued a direct order on Thursday: "Stop flying drones in Jasper!"

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News