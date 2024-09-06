Unauthorized drone stopped Jasper wildfire operations Wednesday: Parks Canada

An illegal drone flight stopped firefighting from the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday, officials say.

All aircraft were grounded "for an extended period" after the drone was found, Parks Canada said in a public notice the next day.

"Yesterday’s illegal RPAV (remotely piloted aerial vehicle) flight severely impacted fire operations and prevented a fire helicopter from completing an important smoke patrol over the Jasper Wildfire Complex," the agency said.

No other details were provided, except that similar cases in the past have resulted in convictions and fines of more than $10,000.

National park laws – which prohibit drone use in all national parks – allow for fines of up to $25,000.

This is not the first time drone flying has interrupted wildland firefighting in Alberta this year: multiple drones grounded helicopters in northern Alberta at the start of the wildfire season.

Parks Canada issued a direct order on Thursday: "Stop flying drones in Jasper!"