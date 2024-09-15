EDMONTON
    • Police say no risk to public from incident in Lac La Biche neighbourhood

    Lac La Biche RCMP were on scene at an unfolding incident in the area around 98 Street and 102 Avenue Sunday.

    The public were asked to avoid the area while officers worked. 

    Thirty minutes later, Mounties said the incident had ended and there was no risk to the public. 

    RCMP did not provide any other details on what happened. 

