Police say no risk to public from incident in Lac La Biche neighbourhood
Lac La Biche RCMP were on scene at an unfolding incident in the area around 98 Street and 102 Avenue Sunday.
The public were asked to avoid the area while officers worked.
Thirty minutes later, Mounties said the incident had ended and there was no risk to the public.
RCMP did not provide any other details on what happened.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
TIFF audience prizes for 'Life of Chuck,' Hip doc; Rankin among Canadian winners
'The Life of Chuck,' an offbeat film by writer-director Mike Flanagan, wins the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
U.S. says claims of CIA plot to kill Maduro are 'categorically false' after Venezuela arrests six foreigners
The U.S. State Department has rejected claims of CIA involvement in an alleged plot to kill Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro, after Venezuelan authorities said they had arrested six foreigners, including a U.S. Navy SEAL.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Air Canada deal avoids shutdown, brings relief to passengers and business groups
Travellers, business groups and politicians expressed fervent relief on Sunday after Air Canada and the union representing thousands of its pilots negotiated a new labour deal and averted a disruptive, countrywide shutdown.
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk
A billionaire spacewalker returned to Earth with his crew on Sunday, ending a five-day trip that lifted them higher than anyone has traveled since NASA's moonwalkers.
Vance doesn't back away from false claims about migrants in Ohio even amid threats to the community
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance did not back away on Sunday from the false claims he and Donald Trump have been making that Haitians in an Ohio community are abducting and eating pets, even as the state's GOP governor and other officials insist there is no evidence of such behavior.
Residents unhappy about plan to build affordable housing in Bowness greenspace.
A group of Bowness residents gathered at a small greenspace on Bowness Road on Saturday to oppose plans to put up a new building.
Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter named Female Artist of the Year at CCMAs as Josh Ross wins big
Josh Ross and his whisky-soaked ballad of heartbreak and hope took home top honours Saturday as k.d. lang got the band back together at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
-
Coaldale man charged with attempted murder after Lethbridge break-and-enter
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
-
'Way ahead of her time': Canada's first female pathologist receives prestigious order
Dr. Frances Gertude McGill is known as Canada’s first female pathologist and her work in forensic pathology has landed her second major title.
-
Moose Jaw fire engulfs home, cause under investigation
The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.
B.C. premier to make announcement on mental health, addiction treatment
B.C. Premier David Eby will be joined by other officials Sunday to make an announcement about “supports” for people with mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Highway 5 north of Kamloops closed due to crash, fuel spill
Highway 5 north of Kamloops is closed Sunday while crews continue to clean up a fuel spill that happened after a tanker truck crash.
-
B.C. premier to make announcement on mental health, addiction treatment
B.C. Premier David Eby will be joined by other officials Sunday to make an announcement about “supports” for people with mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Victoria man who stole from investors banned from market, BCSC says
A Victoria man who pleaded guilty to theft following an investigation by B.C.'s securities regulator has now been banned from the investment market.
'The Life of Chuck' wins the Toronto Film Festival's People's Choice Award
The Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award went to 'The Life of Chuck,' handing Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation one of the most-watched prizes of the fall film festival circuit.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with cargo van in Toronto's west end: police
A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a cargo van in Toronto’s west end on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
-
Hundreds of wolves, bears and coyotes killed in attempt to help Quebec caribou
In recent years, hundreds of wolves, bears, coyotes and other animals have been killed under Quebec government programs to help the caribou survive. However, the Environment Ministry does not know whether these controversial measures aimed at controlling cervid predation are effective.
-
Affordable housing advocates demonstrate in Quebec City
At a demonstration in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City, the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) presented the government with a giant key symbolizing its solution to the housing crisis.
Macdonald Bridge closure leads to heavy traffic congestion in Halifax
The only vehicles on the Macdonald Bridge this weekend belong to work crews, with scheduled maintenance closing the span for the duration of the weekend.
-
New Brunswick fishermen fill St. Andrews Wharf Saturday as they call for change on the water
Fishermen from Lobster Fishing Area 36, which goes from Alma to the American border, filled the waters and the wharf in St. Andrews Saturday during a peaceful protest that calls for change from the DFO.
-
From Germany to Canada: Family makes the move to Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., for farm dream
Lindsay Lake Farms in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., is celebrating the opening their sustainable farm, and bison herd, to the public after four years of work.
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
-
Gags Unlimited closing after 44 years
The fun and games are ending for a long-running party store in Winnipeg.
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Gatineau, Que.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Gatineau, Que., police say.
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
-
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Mulmur
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mulmur township Saturday afternoon.
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
-
Baycats win Dominico Cup
The Barrie Baycats defeated the Guelph Royals 6-2 in Game 4 of the IBL Finals in Guelph Saturday night to win the Jack and Lynne Dominico Cup.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener’s Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice
The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.
-
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Saturday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
Windsor Residence for Young Men shows progress made through $152k grant
On Wednesday, the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) gave MPP’s Andrew Dowie and Lisa Gretzky a look into the effect of the $152,800 grant that they received.
-
Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor
A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.
-
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.