

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A new report released Monday authored by union leaders representing thousands of city employees is criticizing city administration’s cost-saving skills.

The 10-page document is riddled with jabs at inefficiencies and suggests corporation-wide changes, mainly at the management level.

“The way the structure seems to be being operated these days, it's getting much bigger at the top, and much narrower at the bottom,” said Lanny Chudyk, President of Civic Service Union 52.

Chudyk represents about 4,000 of the city’s 13,000 employees, with many working at EPCOR, Edmonton Public Libraries and TELUS World of Science.

The report estimates the city has around 1,500 managers, positions that pay about $25,000 more in salary and benefits than their unionized counterparts.

Chudyk says while management has ballooned over the last decade, front line staff are doing more with less.

“My members have increasingly picked up the load, I have members who come in early, stay late, work through their lunch, don't put in for overtime because there isn't budget for the overtime, but they are invested in the work they do and serving the public.”

Chudyk added that those work conditions have resulted in an increase in mental health and stress issues.

The report outlines cutting back on branch managers, directors and supervisors could save $100 million over a span of four to five years.

The union boss also described more tax increases in the new city budget as problematic, suggesting solutions within the report could benefit all Edmontonians.

“Whether budget was being done today, or this was an off budget year, we would still have been bringing this forward because we really think it's necessary.”

Mayor Don Iveson said holding the line on taxes was never in the cards and landing on a 2.6 per cent tax increase for 2019 took a lot of compromise on council.

“We're committed to continuing to grind that down and look for efficiencies in the coming years," said Iveson last Friday.

The report has the support of Councillor Mike Nickel, who voted against the recent city budget.

“I think we can do better, a lot better,” said Nickel. “It just dumbfounds me that in this economy, which is the worst in my professional career, that we're raising taxes.”

Chudyk added he isn’t trying to make any waves at City Hall. In his mind, it’s just business.

“We should always be looking at ways to run a tight, lean, efficient organization.”

With files from Jeremy Thompson