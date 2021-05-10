EDMONTON -- Getting all geared up for what Edmonton Oilers fans are hoping is a long playoff run just got a little easier.

Fans can now shop for their favourite jerseys and car flags without getting out of their vehicles at a drive-thru parking lot location at United Cycle on Gateway Boulevard south of Whyte Avenue.

“It's playoff time and we haven’t been able to say that in a while, and it's gonna be different this year we know, so we had to do business different,” says Kelly Hodgson, United Cycle operations manager.

The tented location will be open from 7-11 a.m. every morning until the weekend.

The Oilers have just three games left in the regular season before they embark on the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Long-time fan Baro Jacobs likes their chances of clinching a sixth Stanley Cup.

“I am thinking we win, that’s what we do around here. We’re E-town, baby, that’s what we do. We win! We are gonna win, we are gonna take the cup home.”

Added Hodgson: “They are doing some special things right now and I think they’re gearing up in the right way and of course we’ll have a very formidable opponent in the first one... but I think everybody is looking to get ahead and see what happens with us and Toronto.”

Since going to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers have only managed a single playoff series victory in 14 years.

Later this month, the Oilers will take on either Winnipeg or Montreal in the opening round of the NHL playoffs.