University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons

The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.

The Hunka family gave $30,000 to the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies at the school in 2019 for the Yaroslav and Margaret Hunka Ukrainian Research Endowment Fund.

In a statement to CTV News on Wednesday night, the U of A said it had decided to close the endowment.

"Following the introduction of Yaroslav Hunka on September 22 in the Canadian House of Commons, the university began a review of a $30,000 endowment fund that existed in Mr. Hunka’s name," U of A vice president Verna Yiu wrote.

"After careful consideration of the complexities, experiences, and circumstances of those impacted by the situation, we have made the decision to close the endowment and return the funds to the donor. The university recognizes and regrets the unintended harm caused."

Yiu says the university is in the process of reviewing its general naming policies and procedures, including those for endowments, to make sure they align with the school's policies.

Hunka, 98, fought for a volunteer unit under Nazi command during World War II.

On Friday, he received a round of applause in Ottawa during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now apologized on behalf of parliament, and House Speaker Anthony Rota resigned as a result of the scandal.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti