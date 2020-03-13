EDMONTON -- All classes have been cancelled at the University of Alberta on Friday, but campus will be open.

The decision comes after the province advised against all large gatherings of people. The U of A has some classes with more than 250 people and is taking some time to determine how best to manage the spread of COVID-19.

University open. Classes temporarily suspended Friday, March 13. #UAlberta 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2HctY62MG9 — University of Alberta (@UAlberta) March 13, 2020

"This will allow for additional consultation with public health experts, government officials and other post-secondary institutions on appropriate next steps," a statement from the school read.

An update will be provided by Sunday, March 15.

Staff will be at work and all services will still be available on Friday.

The University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge are taking the same measures.