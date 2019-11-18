University students marching to legislature protesting post-secondary cuts
University of Alberta students are marching from their school to the legislature to protest the province's post-secondary cuts. Nov. 18, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 11:47AM MST
EDMONTON -- MacEwan University and University of Alberta students are marching from their campuses to the Alberta legislature protesting budget cuts schools say could lead to layoffs and increased tuition.
The UCP government reduced post-secondary spending from $5.4 billion in 2019 to $4.8 billion in 2022-23 in Budget 2019.
The University of Alberta and MacEwan University are reporting $44-million and $17-million shortfalls, respectively.
Both schools are still evaluating how the budget will impact them, and what they will do to mitigate the cuts.
The University of Alberta march began at 11 a.m. and the MacEwan University march started at 11:30 a.m.
