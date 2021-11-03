'Unlawful and grievous': Indigenous teen sues Edmonton police, alleging he was kicked in the head

Pacey Dumas, 19, is living with a hole in his skull after he says he was kicked in the head while on the ground by a police officer, leaving him bloodied and unconscious. Pacey Dumas, 19, is living with a hole in his skull after he says he was kicked in the head while on the ground by a police officer, leaving him bloodied and unconscious.

Edmonton Top Stories