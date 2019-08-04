

The Alberta government has filed its legal arguments ahead of its appeal of the impending federal carbon tax.

Court documents registered at the provincial Court of Appeal on Friday argue Ottawa is overreaching its constitutional authority, calling the tax an "unwarranted and unprincipled intrusion intro provincial jurisdiction."

"Our government contends this constitutes federal overreach into our exclusive provincial jurisdiction to manage our own affairs in a way that is suitable to local conditions," Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer told reporters in June when the UCP government launched a reference case on its appeal.

Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick all are considering or pursuing similar legal arguments against the tax.

The opposition NDP has expressed skepticism that Alberta's challenge will be successful, noting repeated judicial rulings to the contrary.

Political observers say winning in court may not be the premier's end game.

"This isn’t necessarily about winning a legal battle. This is a political battle, not a legal battle," said Duane Bratt a political scientist at Mount Royal University.

Bratt says challenging the carbon tax was a key part of Jason Kenney's election campaign.

"It is a good political move," he said. "We'll have to see about the legal strategy.

The federal carbon tax will come into effect in Alberta on Jan. 1, 2020.

With files from the Timm Bruch and the Canadian Press