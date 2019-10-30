Prairie Sky Gondola Inc. revealed Wednesday that the Rossdale power plant is part of the company's planned route for its urban gondola.

“The entire Prairie Sky Gondola route will be a unique experience, but this station will be the heart and soul of our project,”said president and CEO Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson in a written release.

The proposed station would include dining, shopping, interpretive space and a connection to the river valley trail network. The company anticipates traffic of 4,000 people per hour once it is up and running.

This new information comes after a six-month study into the project's technical and economic feasibility.

"We look forward to presenting it in full form to the City in the near future," Hansen-Carlson said. "The investors in the project are eager to move forward, and so am I.”

The Prairie Sky Gondola idea won the Edmonton Project competition in 2018. Private investors took it on when city council voted against spending public money on the project.

More details to come…