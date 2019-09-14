In an effort to gain back lost time, construction on the new Valley Line LRT bridge will start a new 24-hour schedule.

TransEd, the company that is overseeing the project, announced the news this week.

Starting on Sept. 18, crews will be working overnight on the bridge, which is currently delayed.

“We’re working everyday to get back to (our targeted completion date of) December 2020,” said TransEd’s Dean Heuman.

“It’s just a matter of us working every day as much as we can in as many places as we can with as much crew as we can to get things done.”

Construction delays are largely chalked up to a mysterious concrete block discovered in the North Saskatchewan River in 2018. Working around the block set crews back months.

Edmonton’s wet summer didn’t help the issue, officials said.

Overnight construction will have an effect on nearby residents, many of whom are already upset with the noisy work.

One man who lives nearby said it’s a tough pill to swallow, pointing to drilling and loud trucks starting as early as 6 a.m.