Valleyview residents ordered to leave as Alberta wildfire evacuations continue

Residents of another community in northern Alberta were ordered to leave Monday afternoon because of wildfires, this time roughly 1,600 people from the Town of Valleyview.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 1:31 p.m. and residents were asked to go southeast on Highway 43 to Whitecourt.

Two out-of-control wildfires are burning near the town: one to the west near the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and one to the north, according to Alberta Wildfire.

"Register at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre, 58 Sunset Blvd. Bring important documents, medication, pets and enough food and water for 3 days," the alert said.

"If you need help evacuating go to Polar Palace Arena, 4429 52 Ave. or call 780-524-9583."

Rural residents west of Valleyview, including the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, were evacuated to Grande Prairie on May 5. That order was expanded Monday.

At least 45 buildings in Sturgeon Lake have been destroyed by wildfire so far this month.

On Sunday, about 19,000 people were evacuated from their communities in Alberta.

Provincial officials are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m.

Wildfires burning near the town of Valleyview on May 15, 2023. (Source: Alberta Wildfire)