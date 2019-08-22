

Jeff Lawrence, CTV News Edmonton





The former Enbridge office tower in downtown Edmonton was the target of a colourful case of vandalism Thursday morning.

The building at 10201 Jasper Avenue was splattered with yellow, blue, black and green paint.

It’s unclear who lobbed the paint at the tower, which is slated for renovation as it’s converted to a Hyatt hotel.

Lighthouse Hospitality purchased the tower for $22-million in April 2018.

President Birpal Aulakh called vandalism a “common problem” at the site.

The hotel renovations will get underway in September and Aukahl said completion and reopening is scheduled for March 2021.

Edmonton Police Service told CTV News Edmonton the vandalism had not yet been reported to investigators.