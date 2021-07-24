EDMONTON -- A single-vehicle collision is under investigation by Edmonton police after a car struck a light pole on Rabbit Hill Road.

Police say a Mercedes E320 was northbound shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday as it was approaching MacTaggart Drive when the driver lost control and struck a light pole.

A 20-year-old man, the rear passenger, was launched from the vehicle, police said. EMS pronounced him dead on scene.

The 19-year-old man who was driving and the other front passenger, a 21-year-old man, were both transported to hospital as a precaution.

EPS believes speed was a factor in the fatal collision and that alcohol could have also been a factor.

Rabbit Hill Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the accident in south Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.