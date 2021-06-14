Advertisement
Vehicle crashes into southeast Edmonton home
Published Monday, June 14, 2021 7:46PM MDT Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 8:01PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service says no one was injured when a vehicle struck a house in the Summerside neighborhood of southeast Edmonton Monday evening.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the collision just after 5 p.m when a vehicle crashed into a house at 14 Avenue SW and 88 Street SW.
Police say the crash has left the house with extensive structural damage.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.