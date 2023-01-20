Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
After about 10 years of sea legs and spinning spells that left her woozy for days, Roberta Slobodian had accepted benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) would permanently affect her life.
"I was kind of building my life to be a person who's always dizzy and picking things off the floor with my chin up in the air, scared to move my head. I was actually developing neck issues because I was afraid to turn my head, just the worry of it triggering the vertigo," she recalled in a recent interview with CTV News Edmonton.
"You lose a lot of confidence because you feel like that could happen at any moment, so you're kind of living in fear."
According to a national organization, more than a third of Canadians aged 40 or older will have a vestibular problem at some point in their lives. BPPV is considered the most common.
But a few months ago, Slobodian was referred to Leading Edge Physiotherapy at Edmonton's Royal Glenora Club for a different issue and was introduced to a potentially helpful new vertigo treatment: the TRV chair.
She called physiotherapy using the TRV chair – as did the clinic's physiotherapist and a Swedish professor researching the tool's efficacy – game changing.
"I feel so thankful that it was only by fluke that I happened to be treated at this clinic," she said.
"It's been truly life altering."
Edmontonian Roberta Slobodian speaks to CTV News Edmonton on Jan. 19, 2023, about receiving TRV chair therapy at the Royal Glenora Club for benign paroxysmal positional vertigo.
CHAIR IMPROVES TRADITIONAL METHODS
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
Patients wear black-out goggles so their eyes are unable to send any information to the brain, but the goggles are equipped with video so physiotherapists can monitor nystagmus, or the involuntary eye movement that results from vertigo.
Once patients are strapped in, physiotherapists rotate and move them through maneuvers to move the displaced calcium crystals in the patient's inner ear.
"Sort of like those ball-in-the maze games you're rolling around as a kid," said Leading Edge physiotherapist Tayler Gray.
Throughout the treatment, he is watching his patient's eye movement to know how to move the patient.
In this photo, a patient with vestibular issues is strapped into the TRV chair. The goggles prevent his eyes from sending any information to his brain during treatment, but are equipped with video so physiotherapist Tayler Gray, left, can monitor eye movement.
Not only does the chair let physiotherapists replicate the maneuvers that are traditionally done on a table with greater ease, it also increases the range and kind of motion therapists use, those who use the TRV chair say.
"We can actually do much quicker movements. We can add on a few extra treatment designs that you probably will see and that can have quite an impact and can release these small crystals," said Lund University professor Måns Magnusson, who began studying using the TRV chair to treat vestibular issues in 2013.
"Many times [patients] have attempted different treatment techniques, even some of the ones we would normally find success with… but there are cases that just don't respond or they're not able to get into those positions required," Gray added.
"A couple sessions on this particular device and it's been resolved."
'NOW, I HANG UPSIDE DOWN'
The TRV chair was invented by Dr. Thomas Richard-Vitton in France in the early 2000s.
"When we started with this, I was a bit hesitant if this really would contribute that much to what we could do manually," Magnusson admitted, speaking to CTV News Edmonton via Zoom from Sweden. "But it can and what it also turned out was that it's a kind of diagnostic tool which let us better understand what part of the inner ear the problem is in and how we should go about to treat that."
Over two decades, as word of success spread, so, too, did use of the TRV chair throughout Europe and slowly North America. However, Edmonton is home to Canada's only TRV chair, Magnusson and Gray said.
"I foresee you will have more in the future," Magnusson said with a smile, calling the chair's results "ridiculous."
Lund University professor Måns Magnusson, who has spent about a decade studying the TRV chair, speaks to CTV News Edmonton on Jan. 12, 2023, from Sweden via Zoom.
"Once the word got out, we've definitely seen patients from across the country," Gray echoed.
"The ones it is appropriate for, it can be a game changer for them."
Currently, his clinic sees just under 100 people each week for dizziness and imbalance problems related to vertigo.
"That response is just incredibly satisfying, to know that we were able to bring this in to even help the small percentage of people that are that extreme."
The chair has not only enabled Slobodian to recover lost mobility but a great deal of confidence.
"It is a little scary at first because you are getting moved around, and the idea, in a sense, is to trigger the vertigo so that they can look at your eye movements and see what course of treatment is best for you, but now, I hang upside down and have a little conversation with my therapist about how their day was."
With files from CTV Edmonton's Galen McDougall and Katie Chamberlain
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
Having EMS, fire and police in same room could help response: Former Calgary chief
A former chief of emergency medical services in Calgary says having medical dispatchers back in the same room as police and fire call-takers could help to improve ambulance response times.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
'It’s very surreal': Sask. couple wins $1 million playing Lotto Max
A Saskatchewan couple won a million playing Lotto Max.
Regina
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
2 charged in drug trafficking investigation, fentanyl and methamphetamine seized: Regina police
Over 820 grams of fentanyl and other items were found as part of a drug trafficking investigation in and around Regina.
-
Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply
Users of a public dog park in Regina are voicing their frustration after the city suspended its supply of waste bags at the park, leading to an increase of feces being left on the ground.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
-
New Brunswickers now need to dial 10 digits to make local calls
People in New Brunswick now need to dial 10 digits -- the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number -- to make local phone calls.
-
'It will not work': N.B. second language expert weighs in on government's new French plan
Following Thursday night’s public consultation meeting in Moncton, N.B., regarding the government’s new Innovative Immersion plan, a New Brunswick expert is weighing in.
Toronto
-
7 of 8 teen suspects charged in alleged Toronto 'swarming' attack appear in court
Bail hearings for seven of the teen girls charged in connection with the alleged “swarming” death of a Toronto man are set to begin next week.
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
Toronto police arrest man who allegedly tried to push someone onto subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station
A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to push one person onto the tracks of a downtown Toronto subway station on Friday.
Montreal
-
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Ottawa
-
'Swapping the fobs' thieves steal vehicle from Rockland, Ont. lot
G & M Auto Sales and Service in Rockland, Ont. says thieves swapped the original key fob with a fake to help steal a Dodge Charger this week.
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Neighbour runs into house to rescue child after Kitchener, Ont. explosion
Josh Barlow says he was able to get one child out of the home but when he tried to go back to help the other, smoke was too thick for him to navigate.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Shoresy brings millions to Sudbury-area economy, Season 2 in the works
Shoresy, the spinoff from the popular TV series Letterkenny, is getting a second season.
-
Moose time out: Aggressive calf sent to wildlife rehab centre
A Sudbury-area provincial park fully reopened Friday following the transfer of a young male moose that had become aggressive.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
-
Suburban developments could impact Winnipeg's downtown, experts say
On the heels of new development plans being shared for the first time for C.F. Polo Park, another development near a mall is set to be discussed next week.
Vancouver
-
Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer
Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.
-
BCCDC now publishing COVID-19 wastewater data from Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior
Long-promised data on COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater outside the Lower Mainland was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for the first time Friday.
-
Nearly 100 tents removed from East Hastings since summer order, city staff say 83 remain
In the six months since Vancouver’s fire chief ordered for tents to be cleared from East Hastings Street, city staff say dozens remain.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
-
BC Ferries sailings resume after 2 cancellations between Victoria – Vancouver
BC Ferries says sailings between Victoria and Vancouver will be proceeding as usual on Friday afternoon after two sailings were cancelled earlier in the day.
-
Victoria moves forward with $14M, 7-year plan to upgrade washrooms
Victoria city council is moving forward with a plan to upgrade all public washrooms in its parks.