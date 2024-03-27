Victoria Driving Range opens in time for long weekend

Edmonton golfers itching to practice their swing will get a chance this weekend.

Victoria Driving Range is set to open Thursday morning.

"Generally we don't get open 'til April 1 or second week in April. So any extra days you get before then is always a bonus to the start of the season. Then you can get out sooner to hit some balls," Kevin Hogan, the head golf professional at the Victoria Golf Course and Driving Range, told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

Hogan says the range will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We're going to be up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.," he said. "We'll open the hours longer as the weather gets nicer."

Victoria Golf Course, the oldest municipal golf course in Canada, Riverside's 18-hole course and Rundle's 18-hole short course will open later once the snow has cleared.

Tee times and lessons can be booked now at movelearnplay.ca.