EDMONTON -- Golfers in Edmonton will have something to celebrate Friday, when the Victoria Golf Course Driving Range opens for another season.

The two-tiered, 61-stall driving range's initial hours of operation will be between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Those hours will be extended as daylight increases.

In a news release, City of Edmonton spokesperson Christopher Webster said all three city courses will open in April. That includes Rundle Park Golf Course, which the city kept closed last year - citing economic reasons.

The Victoria Golf Course's driving range is just the latest to open in Edmonton. Last week Mill Woods Golf Course also opened up its driving range so golfers could shake the rust off their swings.

The city says COVID-19 safety measures will be in place when the Victoria Driving Range begins its 2021 season.

Golfers can check the status of city courses and driving range by going online.