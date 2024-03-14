'Violent and dangerous' man sought after assault: Edmonton police
Police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent assault on Monday.
The Edmonton Police Service has warrants to charge Jordan Ashley Belhumeur with assault causing bodily harm, robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and intimidation.
Police did not release information about the assault.
Belhumeur — believed to be "violent and dangerous" — is described as 6'0" tall and 240 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
He's known to frequent bars along 118 Avenue and to go to Buffalo Lake, Alta., EPS said.
He could be driving a newer-model grey Nissan sedan with a Saskatchewan licence plate, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel wins appeal over murder conviction
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel's conviction for the murder of an associate more than a decade ago was quashed on Thursday, with a London court ruling that attempts to bribe the trial jury meant the conviction was unsafe.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission
Calgary police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Strathmore-area crisis centre under fire for employee treatment, potential policy changes
True North, formerly known as the Wheatland Crisis Society, is facing scrutiny from current and former employees for failures by the operating management team and board of directors to create a hospitable workplace environment.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
-
As U.S. considers TikTok ban, Canada reveals national security review was quietly ordered months ago
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
-
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses questioned, as SUN predicts $70M to be spent in 2024 alone
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses to fill gaps in the province's health care system came under fire in the legislature. The opposition claims costs surrounding the program are “ballooning.”
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses questioned, as SUN predicts $70M to be spent in 2024 alone
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses to fill gaps in the province's health care system came under fire in the legislature. The opposition claims costs surrounding the program are “ballooning.”
-
No injuries in early morning Regina duplex fire
No one was hurt after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in Regina’s North Central area.
-
Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Vancouver
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
Vancouver sign will be permanent fixture after city council vote
A fixture that's become a popular spot to snap a photo in Vancouver's Coal Harbour will soon have a permanent home in the city.
-
Longtime Conservative MP Ed Fast announces he won't run in the next federal election
Longtime Conservative member of Parliament Ed Fast says he will retire from politics as of the next federal election.
Vancouver Island
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
-
'I fell for it once': Seminar teaches seniors to protect themselves against scams
Each year, tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are scammed out of their savings by fraudsters. On Wednesday, a free workshop took place at Yakimovich Wellness Centre in Victoria to educate seniors on how to protect themselves.
Toronto
-
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
-
Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
AGO worker strike could risk 'full shutdown' of gallery, union says
A strike is looming over the Art Gallery of Ontario as workers get ready to hit the picket line, risking a “full shutdown” of the institution later this month, according to its union.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle pleads guilty to manslaughter
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.
-
Building evacuated in CDN-NDG due to unknown substance, hazmat team called in
A residential building in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough was evacuated Thursday morning due to the presence of an unknown powder.
-
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Winnipeg
-
'We don’t engage in time travel': Winnipeg mayor warns about text message scam
The mayor of Winnipeg is warning people about a text message scam involving speeding violations.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
-
Winnipeg Transit safety officers elbowed, kicked, almost bitten weeks into new job
Just three weeks into the job, two members of Winnipeg's new transit security team have been assaulted.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
-
Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.
-
Here's what Ottawa Board of Trade wants the province to address in budget 2024
Ottawa Board of Trade (OBOT) says businesses in Ottawa are still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, warning that this could negatively impact economic growth.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
'Major' police investigation in River Valley, OPP says
There is a high police presence Thursday in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren.
-
Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Barrie
-
Highway 35 in Muskoka reopens after rushing water severed it in half
Highway 35 has reopened to traffic days after rushing water tore the road into two in a remote area in Dorset, southeast of Huntsville.
-
One day left for kids to explore their creativity at the MacLaren Art Centre
There is only one day left for kids to explore their creativity in Barrie by joining the MacLaren Art Centre for its March Break camp.
-
Alleged human traffickers from Simcoe County headed to trial
Alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney appear headed for trial this summer.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit in Uptown Waterloo
An 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Emu killed by trespassers in Haldimand County: Police
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into an emu pen and killed a bird inside.
-
New platform aims to help female car owners get fair repairs
A new platform aims to give women the advice they need to prevent vehicle repair overselling.
London
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies
The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
$500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business
Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels. The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
Final person sleeping rough at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment leaves
The last person sleeping rough at the Grand Parade encampment has left for an indoor housing option, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.