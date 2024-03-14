EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Violent and dangerous' man sought after assault: Edmonton police

    Jordan Ashley Belhumeur. (Supplied) Jordan Ashley Belhumeur. (Supplied)
    Share

    Police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent assault on Monday.

    The Edmonton Police Service has warrants to charge Jordan Ashley Belhumeur with assault causing bodily harm, robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and intimidation.

    Police did not release information about the assault.

    Belhumeur — believed to be "violent and dangerous" — is described as 6'0" tall and 240 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

    He's known to frequent bars along 118 Avenue and to go to Buffalo Lake, Alta., EPS said.

    He could be driving a newer-model grey Nissan sedan with a Saskatchewan licence plate, police said.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    • Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies

      The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.

    • $629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation

      OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.

    • $500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business

      Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels. The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News