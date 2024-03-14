'Violent and dangerous' man sought after assault: Edmonton police

Police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent assault on Monday.

The Edmonton Police Service has warrants to charge Jordan Ashley Belhumeur with assault causing bodily harm, robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and intimidation.

Police did not release information about the assault.

Belhumeur — believed to be "violent and dangerous" — is described as 6'0" tall and 240 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.

He's known to frequent bars along 118 Avenue and to go to Buffalo Lake, Alta., EPS said.

He could be driving a newer-model grey Nissan sedan with a Saskatchewan licence plate, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.