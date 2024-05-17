EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Violent offender accidentally released at court appearance back in custody: RCMP

    A man described by police as a violent offender was inadvertently released while attending a court hearing in Lloydminster on May 17, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) A man described by police as a violent offender was inadvertently released while attending a court hearing in Lloydminster on May 17, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    Share

    A so-called violent offender who was inadvertently released during a court appearance in Lloydminster earlier this month is back in custody.

    The 32-year-old man was arrested on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday.

    Police say a tip from the public led to the arrest of the man, who had been at large since May 17.

    He was charged with failure to comply with an order. 

    He also has previous charges for robbery, multiple gun charges, and assault with a weapon before the court.

    The man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the latest charge.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News