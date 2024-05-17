Violent offender accidentally released at court appearance back in custody: RCMP

A so-called violent offender who was inadvertently released during a court appearance in Lloydminster earlier this month is back in custody.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday.

Police say a tip from the public led to the arrest of the man, who had been at large since May 17.

He was charged with failure to comply with an order.

He also has previous charges for robbery, multiple gun charges, and assault with a weapon before the court.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the latest charge.