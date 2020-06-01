EDMONTON -- A digital rally to support people of colour in Edmonton and around the world is planned for Tuesday evening.

Be the Change Edmonton had drawn close to 2,200 members on its Facebook page as of Monday morning.

"Together we can make a difference. Together we can be the change," reads the event's Facebook page.

The rally is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We are so looking forward to being united together on Tuesday - but in a way that offers less resistance, less risk, and greater impact."

The event's organizer Jesse Lipscombe will be on CTV Morning Live Edmonton tomorrow morning.

The event was initially planned as an in-person rally but switched to a virtual format to comply with Alberta's public health orders, which ban gatherings of larger than 50 people.

The rally is in reponse to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck during an arrest.

Video of the incident sparked outrage across the United States, with several cities being embroiled in protests over the weekend.

In Edmonton, police issued a social media post calling the actions of the officer "unacceptable."

The Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Eskimos also both issued statements supporting, though the latter was met with calls for the team to change its name.