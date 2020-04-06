EDMONTON -- You can't go out to eat right now, but you can still have restaurant-quality food at home.

Edmonton restaurant MilkCrate is delivering a professional chef into your kitchen – from a safe distance.

"It's been stressful but times like this call for creative solutions," Brochu said.

Chef Steven Brochu is hosting virtual cooking classes.

"I will go and pick up all of the ingredients, drop off the ingredients at their house, I'll run home to my place and we will set up a video call," Brochu explained on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "We'll work through the recipe together."

Requests so far include vegetarian pesto pasta, Beef Wellington and sourdough bread.

We wrapped up our first “Cyber Cooking Class” this afternoon. @chef_brochew taught “ Sourdough at home”



How it works;

- Contact us with something you want to learn or how to cook. Maybe a recipe you saw in a book or an idea you heard about. pic.twitter.com/yyeuhN339S — MilkCrate (@EatAtMilkCrate) April 2, 2020

Brochu has done one-on-one classes and groups. The cost ranges between $40 to $80 dollars an hour per kitchen.

MilkCrate is also offering takeout and delivery, one of many restaurants having to pivot hard to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're just trying to do what we can to keep our small staff on. It's different and we're looking forward to what the world looks like after this as well," Brochu said. "Support us if you can, but also stay safe."