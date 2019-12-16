EDMONTON -- Liquor and cannabis stores can now open their doors on Christmas Day in Alberta.

Alberta, Gaming Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) changed its policy to allow these stores to operate on Dec. 25 if they choose to.

The government says the decision cuts red tape and supports businesses to make "decisions that best support their operational needs."

Minors-prohibited establishments, where people under the age of 18 are prohibited and liquor is served, can also open that day.