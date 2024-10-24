EDMONTON
    • Warehouse where sudden death happened contained drug lab: Edmonton police

    Crews in hazmat suits at the site of a sudden death in a warehouse that contained a drug lab on Oct, 22, 2024.
    The Edmonton Police Service says there was a drug lab at a business where a sudden death happened earlier this week.

    Emergency crews were called to a warehouse at 155 Street and 131 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

    Crews in hazmat suits could be seen entering the building.

    A spokesperson with EPS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that despite the drug lab, the death is being treated as accidental.

    The name or gender of the deceased has not been released.

